Macron reshuffles cabinet after France left 'stunned' by riots

French President Emmanuel Macron undertook a government reshuffle in an attempt to move past the series of crises that have plagued his second term since re-election. While speculation arose about a potential change in prime minister, Macron decided to retain Elisabeth Borne amid ongoing challenges. The reshuffle, though limited in scope, aimed to signal a fresh start, with some notable changes in key ministries, reported AFP.

Key cabinet changes

The most prominent alteration involved the replacement of Pap Ndiaye, France's first Black education minister, whose exceptional academic background and expertise in race relations seemed ill-fitted for the country's turbulent political environment.

Gabriel Attal, a determined 34-year-old former government spokesman, succeeded Ndiaye. Additionally, adjustments occurred in the health, housing, and social affairs ministries.

Another significant change was the dismissal of Junior Interior Minister Marlene Schiappa, who became embroiled in a scandal and drew criticism from colleagues for posing in Playboy magazine amid protests over the pension reform in April.

Challenges faced by Macron's second term

Since his re-election, Macron has been grappling with intense protests sparked by the highly unpopular hike in the retirement age. Moreover, late last month, he found himself confronting nationwide riots, necessitating crisis management. Macron had pledged to formulate a new roadmap for the remaining four years of his mandate, addressing criticism about the government's lack of a clear vision for the future. However, specific details on this roadmap and the response to the recent riots have yet to be publicly disclosed.

Assessment of the reshuffle

While some ruling party MPs were keen for a fresh direction, political experts, like Bruno Cautres, contend that the reshuffle did not convey a strong political message. Instead, it served the purpose of replacing under-performing ministers or those unwilling to continue in their roles. Importantly, the reshuffle did not lead to a broader political composition of the government, which remains in the minority and depends on opposition support when voting on legislation.

Macron's popularity ratings

Macron's popularity ratings have remained low but are showing signs of recovery after experiencing a significant decline in April. A recent poll indicated that 31 percent of respondents had a positive view of the President as of July 5.

Despite the reshuffle, the challenges faced by Macron's government and the need for effective governance and coalition-building continue to shape the course of his second term.

