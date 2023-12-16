Morning brief: USA's 'Samosa Caucus' warns India over Pannun probe, Putin's warning for 2024 elections, & more

All five members of the so-called 'Samosa Caucus' in the US Congress have warned New Delhi that Pannun murder plot can have damaging impact on the US-India ties if the case is not actively probed by New Delhi. They have also demanded India never repeat such incidents on American soil.

Meanwhile, Lalit Jha, the mastermind of the security breach in Indian Parliament, was arrested as the fifth accused in the case after he surrendered late Thursday (Dec 14). According to the police, they are probing the “actual motive behind the attack" and his "association with any other enemy country as well as terrorist organisations."

The war between Israel and Hamas continues with Palestinian authorities saying that 18,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far. The number included 8,000 children and 6,200 women, it said, adding that 51,000 people had been injured since the war began on October 7.

All Indian-American US Congressmen have called on New Delhi to actively investigate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s alleged murder plot or be ready for the severing of the India-US ties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Dec 15) promised harsh punishment for any foreign interference in the 2024 presidential election.

The Israeli military on Friday reopened an aid crossing into Gaza, allowing more aid to be delivered directly to Gaza through its Kerem Shalom border crossing.

The key conspirator behind the shocking Parliament security breach earlier this week wanted to create ‘anarchy’ in the country, Delhi police stated in their remand plea to a court on Friday (Dec 15).

