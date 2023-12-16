Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel reopens aid crossing into Gaza
Story highlights
The war between Israel and Hamas continues with Palestinian authorities saying that 18,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far. The number included 8,000 children and 6,200 women, it said, adding that 51,000 people had been injured since the war began on October 7. Late Friday, the Israeli military reopened an aid crossing into Gaza, allowing more aid to be delivered directly to Gaza through its Kerem Shalom border crossing. This comes as the Benjamin Netanyahu government faced weeks of pressure from aid agencies and Western allies to reopen Kerem Shalom as Egypt's Rafah crossing struggled to cope with the scale of need inside Gaza. In other news from the conflict, the Israeli army said its troops shot and killed three hostages after mistaking them for a "threat." The White House called these killings a tragic mistake.
Here's a look at the top updates:
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd- two of the world's largest shipping firms- said on Friday that they were suspending passage through a Red Sea strait vital for global commerce.
The announcement came following attacks by Houthis in the area. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct 7, Houthis have been targeting shipping to pressurise Israel
"Hapag-Lloyd is interrupting all container ship traffic across the Red Sea until Monday," the company said in a statement sent to the news agency AFP.
"We have instructed all Maersk vessels in the area bound to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause their journey until further notice," Danish firm Maersk said.
In a major development, Israeli army said in early hours of Saturday (Dec 16, IST) that its soldiers had shot dead three hostages "mistakenly" after considering them a threat. Read more
