Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: Israel reopens aid crossing into Gaza

The war between Israel and Hamas continues with Palestinian authorities saying that 18,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip so far. The number included 8,000 children and 6,200 women, it said, adding that 51,000 people had been injured since the war began on October 7.

Late Friday, the Israeli military reopened an aid crossing into Gaza, allowing more aid to be delivered directly to Gaza through its Kerem Shalom border crossing. This comes as the Benjamin Netanyahu government faced weeks of pressure from aid agencies and Western allies to reopen Kerem Shalom as Egypt's Rafah crossing struggled to cope with the scale of need inside Gaza.

In other news from the conflict, the Israeli army said its troops shot and killed three hostages after mistaking them for a "threat." The White House called these killings a tragic mistake.

