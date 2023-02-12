Morning brief: US shoots down 'unidentified object' over Canada, Turkey-Syria quake toll to reach 50K, & more

A United States fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday (February 11), hours after a 'high-altitude object' which was flying over Alaska was shot down. UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said that the death toll of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria will increase by "double or more" from its current toll of 28,000. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sacked a senior security figure on Saturday (February 11), stating that his drive to clean up the government would continue.

An American fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday (February 11). The operation took place hours after the US shot down a 'high-altitude object' which was flying over Alaska.

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said that the death toll of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria will increase by "double or more" from its current toll of 28,000.

Amid the ongoing war, Ukrainian authorities have dismissed dozens of officials in recent weeks and investigations have also been opened in several cases as part of a widespread drive against wrongdoing.

Thousands of teachers in Portugal took to the streets of the capital city of Lisbon on Saturday (February 11) in the latest round of demonstrations demanding higher pay and better working conditions.