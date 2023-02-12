'We are outraged': Teachers in Portugal intensify their protest against govt

Thousands of teachers in Portugal took to the streets of the capital city of Lisbon on Saturday (February 11) in the latest round of demonstrations demanding higher pay and better working conditions. The teachers have been calling for an improvement in tenure and career progression, and salaries to keep pace with inflation, a report by a news agency AFP on Saturday said. The National Federation of Teachers (FENPROF), which is the main union of the teaching profession, said that over 150,000 teachers took part in the rally.

Speaking to the AFP, FENPROF Secretary General Mario Nogueira said, "This is probably the biggest demonstration of teachers." Augusto Figueiredo, a technology teacher from Rio Maior, said "We are outraged," adding, miserable salaries, discriminatory appraisals, and inhuman schedules were the reality of the teaching profession at present.

"We're really tired, no one is listening to us, this government needs to listen to us," Joao Tristao, a sports teacher, told the news agency on Saturday.

Apart from the above demands, the protesting teachers also want their real working hours to be taken into account. Maria da Luz Ribeiro, an English teacher, told AFP that working time had to be released as she expressed concerns about the future of teachers and schools in Portugal. "I was forced to work longer to try to improve my pension," Riberio, who stopped working last year, added.

Saturday's national demonstration in Liston comes after a series of protests and rotating strikes by the region, which have led to the closure of schools. Earlier, Portugal's Education Minister Joao Costa said that negotiations with teachers' unions were ongoing and that they hoped to reach an agreement soon.

Portugal is one of Western Europe's poorest countries. Citing government data, a report by the news agency Reuters on Saturday said that more than 50% of workers earned less than 1,000 euros per month last year and the minimum wage is 760 euros per month.

The protests are not only limited to teachers. Nurses have been striking lack of career advancement and doctors are expected to walk out for two days in March, Reuters reported. On Thursday, the CGTP, which is Portugal's biggest umbrella union, held protests and strikes across the country against rising prices and urged the government to increase the pay of workers.

(With inputs from agencies)

