Morning brief: US says India has vibrant democracy, Biden calls Xi a 'dictator', and more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States for a state visit. Amid the much-awaited visit, the White House, in a statement, said that India, like the United States, is a vibrant democracy and that the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relations.

US President Joe Biden called his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “a dictator” on Tuesday while attending a fundraiser event in California. Joe Biden also added that Xi was ‘very embarrassed’ when a Chinese spy balloon flying over sensitive American sites was shot down.

Twitter boss Elon Musk after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Tuesday commented on the recent statements made by his predecessor Jack Dorsey. Twitter founder and former CEO Dorsey had recently claimed that the social media platform received threats of being booted out of India after not accepting the request to block certain accounts at the peak of the farmers' protest by the government.

Former CNN producer John Griffin was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, revealed prosecutors. Griffin earlier pleaded guilty to child sex charges last December as a part of a plea deal which saw two other counts of child sex charges initially filed against him dropped.