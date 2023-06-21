US says 'India has vibrant democracy,' both nations will continue to work on bilateral relations

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States for a state visit. Amid the much-awaited visit, the White House, in a statement, said that India, like the United States, is a vibrant democracy and that the two nations are going to continue to work on their bilateral relations. The world and democracies Addressing a press conference, on Tuesday, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said: "Democracy is tough. We know that. We have seen it firsthand here in this country. It is tough. You have got to work at it."

"India has a vibrant democracy, and they, too, work at it. No democracy at any given point in time reaches perfection," he added, as reported by PTI news agency.

Further describing what the idea of democracy entails, he said: "You try to become more perfect... So we are going to continue to work on this bilateral relationship between these two vibrant, relevant, strong, and influential democracies in the world to improve the relationship." Improving relations between 'influential democracies' As per Kirby, improving the relationship between the "influential democracies" means, "We are also going to have conversations, we can have and we need to have somewhat uncomfortable conversations with our partners and our friends and our allies."

"That is what you can do when you have, when you are partners and friends and allies, is have conversations about uncomfortable issues," said the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications. US and human rights Responding to a question about human rights, Kirby said President Joe Biden raises concerns over human rights wherever he goes around the world and with whatever world leader he is in communication with.

"Human rights are a foundational element of this (Biden) administration's foreign policy, and you can certainly expect that the president will, as he always does and as you can do with friends and partners like Prime Minister Modi in India, raise our concerns about that," he added.

Kirby said that the US routinely raises human rights concerns with its friends, allies, partners and even nations that it is not so friendly with.

"We are not bashful about raising those concerns, and we will continue to do that," he remarked. Modi in USA Indian PM Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The two will also host Modi at a State Dinner on June 22. On the same day, Modi is also scheduled to address the joint session of the US Congress.

(With inputs from agencies)



