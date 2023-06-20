PM Modi lands in New York, begins landmark State visit to US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (June 20) arrived in New York on the first leg of his official state visit to the United States. PM Modi will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts during his visit to New York.

Before emplaning for the US, PM Modi said that his discussions with Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF. He noted that the US Congress has always provided strong bi-partisan support to India-US ties.

"During my visit, I will address a Joint Session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leadership," he said, further adding that he is confident that the visit to the US will reinforce the ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom.

"Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," PM Modi said.



