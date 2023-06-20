Modi in US: Indian PM to meet Elon Musk, Nobel laureates during his landmark trip

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on a four-day visit to the United States on Monday (June 20), will meet 24 prominent personalities in New York including Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, health sector experts, and more.

According to the news agency ANI, Modi will meet billionaire and Tesla's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk, Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Grammy award-winning Indian-American singer Falu (Falguni Shah), Paul Romer, Nicholas Nassim Taleb, Ray Dalio, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Dr Peter Agre, Dr Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon.

Before departing for the US, Modi said his visit would be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges.

The Indian prime minister added that his discussions with US President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity).

I will commence my visit in New York, where I will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community," he said in his departure statement.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE