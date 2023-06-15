Modi in US: Indian PM expected to meet CEOs of top 20 American companies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting the United States from June 21-24, is expected to meet the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the top 20 American companies. According to a report by the news agency ANI on Tuesday (June 13), the CEOs of the top 20 companies include Mastercard, Accenture, Adobe Systems and Visa.

On June 23, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) will host "We The People: Celebrating the US-India Partnership" in Washington DC. A reception at the Hall of Nations Terrace (Kennedy Centre) will follow Modi's address. A person familiar with developments told ANI that the event will witness eminent industry leaders from across various sectors including IT, telecom, FMCG, logistics and industrials.

The event will have a get-together of not just business leaders but also some of the Biden administration's top leaders. The person told ANI, "More than 1,500 invites have been sent out for the Kennedy Centre event which includes some of the top CEOs and business leaders. Invites are also being sent to several officials in the Biden administration." 'A much more concrete relationship coming up between India, US' Mukesh Aghi, the president and CEO of USISPF, said on Monday that a much more concrete, deeper and broader relationship coming up between India and the US was being witnessed. Aghi said India is taking an independent position at international forums but pointed out that India also supports the US position.

He also recalled Indian PM Modi's address to a joint session of the Congress.

On being asked about the change in New Delhi-Washington ties over the years, the USISPF president said, "Well when Prime Minister spoke for the first time to a joint session of the Congress, he said we need to overcome the hesitation of history. And I think what we are seeing is both sides are coming, getting over the suspiciousness of each other."

Ahead of Modi's US visit, American corporate sector leaders said they want to see a deepening of technological convergence between India and the US in industries like semiconductors, defence, cybersecurity and telecoms.

On Tuesday, the US India Business Council (USIBC) hosted its annual India Ideas Summit, which was the largest gathering of Indian and American CEOs.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, USIBC President Atul Keshap said, "The mood was great. Very positive mood. Everyone is happy about the State Visit coming up. Everybody wants to see our technological convergence deepen on things like semiconductors, defence as well, cybersecurity, telecoms, 5G, and 6G. There are so many areas of convergence in deep tech and future tech, everyone wants to see more work on that."

(With inputs from agencies)

