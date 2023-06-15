Biden's to host PM Modi over intimate dinner on June 21, prior to official state dinner

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by the Biden family for an intimate dinner on June 21, a day before the highly-anticipated State Dinner at the White House.

According to reports, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have extended an official invitation to PM Modi who has seemingly accepted it as well. The venue of the private meeting, however, has not been revealed.

“We will have a very substantial arrival ceremony on the White House lawn. The night before, I expect the Prime Minister and President Biden and the Biden family to have some moments of intimacy where they really have a chance to sit down together,” a White House official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The historic visit will kick off after PM Modi makes an appearance at the United Nations headquarters in New York to attend the International Yoga Day celebrations. Later, he will travel to Washington DC where an impressive welcome ceremony on the South Lawns has been planned. The South Lawns would later become the venue for the State Dinner which is expected to draw a huge crowd. Stakeholders from both countries have been eager to attend the event.

“I think the State Dinner will be really a celebration of the US-India relations with supporters and advocates coming from India, but also around the United States. We have a saying...it’s a very hot ticket. Hardly a day goes by when I haven’t received requests from people to get the last tickets to the state dinner. I believe it will be a wonderful celebration,” said the official. First state visit for PM Modi PM Modi will be the first Indian PM since Manmohan Singh in 2009 to undertake a state visit to the US. Previously, PM Modi has visited the US several times during his nine-year tenure but it has been labelled working or official visit only.

Not every visit by a foreign leader is classified as a state visit. State visits hold the highest ceremonial importance. At the same time, the state visit also symbolises strong bilateral relations.

WATCH | India's PM Narendra Modi to visit US on June 21, meets US NSA Jake Sullivan × The visit assumes importance as the two allies attempt to manoeuvre the increasingly intricate global landscape. White House is already pulling all stops, describing the upcoming visit as a reaffirmation of the "deep and close partnership" between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies)