Morning brief: US nuclear submarine enters Middle East, world leaders call for aid corridor in Gaza, and more

Latest from Israel-Hamas war: US Central Command on Sunday (Nov 5) declared on social media that an Ohio-class submarine entered its area of responsibility even as Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the region. It is not usual for the US to announce the movement of its strategic assets in the area. In fact, the USA's nuclear subs operate in near complete secrecy. Follow WION for latest updates.

Elon Musk: US billionaire Elon Musk has declared that his AI startup xAI will soon be integrated into social media platform X. Musk also said xAI released its first AI model, a bot named Grok, after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Friday (Nov 3).

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on X, formerly Twitter, has clarified the reason behind its evacuation orders. It said that "Beneath Gaza lies an intricate network of tunnels, where Hamas stockpiles rockets and weapons, shelters thousands of terrorists and conceals and devises its attack".

The US military has announced the entry of a guided missile submarine into the Middle East, a rare move directed at regional adversaries, primarily those backed by Iran. The subs can be equipped with advanced ballistic or Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Elon Musk made an announcement on Sunday (Nov 5) that his artificial intelligence startup xAI will soon be integrated into his social media platform X. The same integrated product will also be available as a standalone app, he said in a post on X

