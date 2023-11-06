Elon Musk set to integrate AI startup xAI with social media platform X

Elon Musk made an announcement on Sunday (Nov 5) that his artificial intelligence startup xAI will soon be integrated into his social media platform X. The same integrated product will also be available as a standalone app, he said in a post on X

Musk also said xAI released its first AI model, a bot named Grok, after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Friday (Nov 3).

What is the goal of the startup?

The goal of the startup is to create AI tools that 'assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge' and that Grok has been designed to answer questions with a sense of humour.

Musk, who has slammed Big Tech's AI efforts as ridden with censorship, launched xAI in July, calling it a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that seeks to understand the nature of the universe to rival Google's (GOOGL.O) Bard and Microsoft's (MSFT.O) Bing AI.

"Grok has real-time access to information via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models," Musk added.

Are X and xAI the same?

X, the social media firm previously called Twitter, which Musk owns, is a separate entity from xAI, but the companies work in tandem. AI is also working closely with his electric car-making company, Tesla.

Just last week, in a discussion with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Musk said he thought AI was "the most disruptive force in history."

The 50-minute interview ended with Musk saying that technology will make 'paid work redundant.' AI discussion with @RishiSunak

pic.twitter.com/f5FHGQzE4r — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2023 × He also warned of humanoid robots that "can chase you anywhere".

In 2015, Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind the large language model-based chatbot ChatGPT, but stepped down from the board in 2018.