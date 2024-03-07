Morning brief: US weapon sales to Israel; Kim Jong Un asks military to be ready for war; and more

A report by the Washington Post on Wednesday (Mar 6) claimed that the United States (US) made over 100 weapons sales to Israel since the war between Israel and Hamas started on October 7 last year. These transactions, however, escaped congressional approval due to a loophole — their individual amounts were below the threshold requiring such oversight.

In the US, lawmakers in Alabama passed legislation protecting In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) providers, and the state's governor is expected to sign it into law.

In other news from around the world, North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un visited a major military operations base in the western region of the country, issuing directives for heightened readiness for a potential war, reported the state KCNA news agency on Thursday.

Even as thousands died to Israeli retaliatory fire on Gaza, the United States, as per a damning report, made over 100 weapons sales to Israel, including thousands of bombs, since the start of the Israel-Hamas war. These transactions, however, escaped congressional approval due to a loophole — their individual amounts were below the threshold requiring such oversight.

Alabama lawmakers in the United States have passed legislation protecting In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) providers. The governor is expected to sign it into law.

Kim Jong Un, the North Korea leader, on Wednesday visited a major military operations base in the western region of the country. There, the supreme leader issued directives for heightened readiness for a potential war, reported state KCNA news agency on Thursday.

South Africa asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to initiate more emergency measures against Israel amid the war in Gaza. In its application, President Cyril Ramaphosa-led nation said that Palestinians in Gaza are facing starvation and therefore, the court must order all parties to cease hostilities and release all hostages.