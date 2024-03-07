South Africa puts focus on Genocide Convention over 'imminent threat' of famine in Gaza

South Africa asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to initiate more emergency measures against Israel amid war in Gaza. In its application, President Cyril Ramaphosa-led nation said that Palestinians in Gaza are facing starvation and therefore, the court must order all parties to cease hostilities and release all hostages.

Israel-Hamas war: South Africa puts focus on Genocide Convention

The South African presidency warned on Wednesday (March 6) that the people of Gaza face "imminent tragedy" of famine.

"The threat of all-out famine has now materialised. The court needs to act now to stop the imminent tragedy by immediately and effectively ensuring that the rights it has found are threatened under the Genocide Convention are protected," it added while referring to an instrument of international law that codifies the crime of genocide.

The Convention establishes upon state parties the obligation to take measures to prevent and to punish the crime of genocide, including by enacting relevant legislation and punishing perpetrators, "whether they are constitutionally responsible rulers, public officials or private individuals".

South Africa's warning against famine tragedy in Gaza coincided with Palestinian authorities stating that at least 20 people have died from malnutrition and starvation in Gaza since Israel launched its assault in Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll due to Israel's retaliatory offensive in the Gaza Strip after Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel to massacre around 1,200 people, has jumped to 30,631, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the blockaded Palestinian enclave.

The ongoing onslaughts have also injured 72,043 Palestinians, the health ministry further added.

According to the United Nations, about 85 per cent of people in Gaza have been displaced by the deadly state of war. Less than half of aid trucks are entering Gaza than before October 7. Hundreds of thousands of people are living without shelter.

Besides, on March 5, South Africa also asked to ICJ to order that Israel take "immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address famine and starvation" in Gaza.