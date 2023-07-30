Morning brief: Drone attack in Moscow, Trump's CNN lawsuit quashed, and more

Ukraine undertook drone strikes on Moscow yet again, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at reconciliation. On Sunday (July 30), two office blocks were damaged in a night-time attack in the capital city. In other news, former US president Donald Trump's $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN has been quashed by a US District judge that he had nominated in 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (July 29) said that an initiative by African countries could be a basis for peace with Ukraine but the attacks by Ukrainian forces made it hard to realise, hours before a Ukrainian drone attack took place on Moscow.

A US federal judge has quashed the $475 million defamation lawsuit by former US president Donald Trump against CNN for allegedly likening him to Adolf Hitler.

Days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed through a new legislation that curbs judicial review by the country's apex court of some government decisions, the protesters continue to ramp up the pressure. On Saturday night, tens of thousands of flag-waving Israelis took to the streets and renewed their protests against the unpopular reforms