Morning brief: UK PM Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seatbelt, Chris Hipkins set to replace Ardern, & more

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car. In other news, minister Chris Hipkins, who led New Zealand’s response against the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to replace Jacinda Ardern to become the country’s next prime minister. Finally, authorities in Mexico are warning about a viral TikTok challenge that has left school students intoxicated.

The Lancashire Police, without specifying the name, said that it had issued a fixed penalty with a conditional offer to a 42-year-old man from London, BBC reported.

A video that was posted on Thursday, went viral when netizens spotted the prime minister without a seatbelt. He was in Lancashire.

The 44-year-old was the lone minister to receive the nomination from fellow lawmakers on Saturday. However, he still needs an endorsement from his Labour Party, which he is expected to get by Sunday. Subsequently, the process of transfer of power will follow officially, reports Reuters news agency.

The challenge with the slogan "The last one to fall asleep wins," involves people trying to stay awake after consuming a drug called clonazepam which is used for treating seizures, panic attacks and anxiety, a report by news agency AFP said early Saturday (January 21). One of the side effects of clonazepam is drowsiness.

