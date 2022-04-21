Morning brief: UK PM Johnson signals more visas for Indians, and more

Here are some stories to start your day.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a visit to India, suggested he is ready to offer more visas to Indians in return for a free trade agreement.

A plane carrying US military skydivers triggered a false alarm at the US Capitol prompting an evacuation.

Queen Elizabeth is turning 96 and there's a Barbie doll for her now! Click the headlines to read the stories.

UK PM Johnson indicates more visas to Indians in return for free trade deal

Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad city in western Gujarat state on Thursday, kick-starting his two-day visit to India. His visit comes in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Army plane carrying skydivers triggers false alarm at US Capitol

A plane carrying US military skydivers triggered a false alarm at the US Capitol prompting an evacuation of the complex, according to local media reports. The US Capitol Police on Wednesday evening falsely identified a military aircraft as a “probable threat”. In fact, the plane was carrying US Army's Golden Knights demonstration team parachuting into a nearby Washington Nationals game.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth gets own Barbie doll and it's adorable!

Queen turns 96! On the occasion of Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee, Barbie is releasing a limited edition Queen doll, which looks absolutely adorable. On Thursday (April 21), US toymaker Mattel revealed that it was commemorating the monarch's 70 years on the throne with a Tribute Collection Barbie doll.

