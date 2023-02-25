Morning brief: Turkey-Syria quake death toll surpasses 50,000, US First lady confirms Biden's 2024 run, & more

The death toll in the catastrophic earthquake which hit struck southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria climbed over the 50,000 mark. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported around 44,218 deaths on Friday night, and Syria claimed a death toll of 5,914, as the combined toll in the two nations climbed above 50,000. Meanwhile, US first lady Jill Biden made it clear that US President Joe Biden will run in the 2024 elections.

The death toll in the devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and neighbouring Syria on February 6 has surpassed the 50,000 mark. While Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported 44,218 deaths on Friday night, Syria announced death toll of 5,914, taking the combined toll in the two countries to above 50,000.

US first lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications regarding US President Joe Biden run in 2024 elections. In an exclusive interview on Friday with the Associated Press, she said, "he says he's not done yet."

Prominent European members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) apparently advocated a defence pact with war-ravaged Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

A minute's silence for Ukrainian lives lost in one year of the war was interrupted by Russia’s ambassador to the UN as the two countries faced off during the war anniversary at the Security Council's session.