'How many times does he have to say it?': US First Lady Jill Biden confirms Prez Biden is ready for 2024 run

US First Lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications regarding US President Joe Biden's run in 2024 elections. In an exclusive interview on Friday with the Associated Press, she said, "He says he's not done yet."

Although Biden has long said that he intends to seek re-election, he is yet to make an official announcement even as he faces questions about whether he's too old to continue serving as the president. However, dismissing health speculations to an extent, the US president was recently declared "medically fit" to run for re-election in 2024 when he will turn 82.

The First Lady, who is currently in Nairobi as a part of her five-day visit to Africa, said, "How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?"

She added, “He says he’s not done. He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important."

According to Biden's aides, the official statement is expected to come in April this year, after the first fund-raising quarter ends. This is the same period when former US president Barack Obama had announced his confirmation for a re-election campaign.

When asked about Biden's plan for the future, Jill said, "I’m his wife. Of course, he’ll listen to me, because we’re a married couple." However, she later added that he makes up his own mind.

Jill brushed off the question of whether she has the deciding vote on whether the president runs for an election campaign or not.

The wide-ranging interview took place on the first anniversary of the ongoing war in Ukraine. She spoke about her visit to Kyiv and her skin cancer diagnosis.

(With inputs from agencies)