Internet reacts as Jill Biden, lands a peck on Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff at State of the Union address

Sooooooo we’re just going to pretend that Jill Biden didn’t kiss Kamala Harris’s husband last night? — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) February 8, 2023 ×

Jill Biden's kiss with Vice President Kamala Harris' husband during the State of the Union address has left some people scratching their heads.

A short video of Jill Biden at the State of the Union event has gone viral, showing her approaching Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, and kissing him 'on the lips'.

The brief moment between the first lady and the second gentleman of the United States was broadcast by multiple channels. Users of Twitter and other social media platforms are confused and are asking, "Is this normal?"

Not Jill Biden and Kamala Harris’ husband having more chemistry than Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon lolololl pic.twitter.com/CSVtTFjxzb — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 8, 2023 ×

The video has received over 500,000 views, with most commenters agreeing that it was "not normal," while others chimed in with jokes.

Ryan Doge wrote, "Doug is her work husband." While author and radio host Ken Coleman stated, "I have questions."

"I think Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff forgot where they were for a second," wrote Twitter user @ScottEnlow.

Several comments about the moment mentioned the relaxation of COVID-19 guidelines, which had previously included keeping distance and wearing a mask. "I guess since Covid guidelines have changed," joked WillingandAbel1970 on TikTok, while Winterperson4 stated, "I guess Covid is over."

Some viewers predicted that the Republican Party would react strongly.

The popular Twitter account @Angry_Staffer wrote, "The GOP is having a collective heart attack because Jill Biden pecked Doug Emhoff on the lips."

The Twitter meme page @GrandOldMemes tweeted a photo of the presidential spouses and wrote "The West Swing" in the style of the TV show The West Wing's logo.

In the comments section, fans used words like "perfect" and "phenomenal" to describe the meme.

The First Lady Biden has had a busy week, having also attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. Other viral moments during the State of the Union address included Joe Biden's "minority leader" gaffe and jokes about Marjorie Taylor Green's outfit.