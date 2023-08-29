Morning brief: Trump's trial to begin in March 2024, China issues distorted map of India, and more

Donald Trump: A federal judge set the date to start trial against the former US President to March 4 of the next year, rejecting the request to postpone it till 2026. The announcement of the date has placed the trial of one of the country's biggest criminal cases in the history of America in its peak election season.

Federal judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the prosecution of United States former president Donald J Trump in the 2020 election subversion conspiracy case, on Monday (August 28) set the date to start trial on March 4, 2024, rejecting the proposal of the accused to postpone it till 2026.

Less than a week after India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping stood against each other during BRICS summit in Johannesburg, Beijing launched its 2023 edition of 'standard map' that wrongly showed parts of India as Chinese territories.

Western Cuba was lashed by tropical storm Idalia on Tuesday (August 29) and is likely to turn into a major hurricane as it moves towards the Gulf Coast in Floria, where evacuations have been ordered by the officials and residents have been appealed to start preparing for its expected landfall on Wednesday.

Social media platform X, which was earlier known as Twitter, is facing a mass outage as thousands of users are facing trouble accessing it in the US on Tuesday (August 29), as reported by outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

