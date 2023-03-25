Morning brief: Trump warns of 'death and destruction' if arrested, Biden-Trudeau Canada meet, & more

In an overnight post on his Truth Social website, former president Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into a hush money payment made during his 2016 campaign, threatening "possible death and destruction" if he is charged in the case. In other news, The US and Canada vowed to work together to fight authoritarian governments "both at home and abroad." The commitment was made during a meeting between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden while the latter was on a visit to Canada.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Former US president Donald Trump issued a dire warning about possible "death & destruction" if he faces criminal charges, hours after New York prosecutors looking into his hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels said they would not be intimidated.

The early Friday post on Trump's Truth Social media site was the most recent in a spate of verbal attacks directed at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg since last Saturday, when Trump incorrectly predicted that he would be arrested three days later.

United States President Joe Biden on Friday told the press that he believes China is yet to send arms to Russia for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference during his Canada visit, Biden said that while Beijing hasn't yet sent arms to Moscow, it "doesn't mean they won't" and that he doesn't take Russia or China "lightly."

A dual Haitian-Chilean citizen has pleaded guilty to being part of the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who gunned down in his home in 2021. Rodolphe Jaar, one of 11 defendants in the case, has pleaded guilty to three charges. As per a plea statement signed by him on Friday, Jaar supplied arms and provided personnel to kidnap the slain president Moise. However, the initial plan turned into a murder plot. The statement revealed that a portion of the money provided by Jaar was spent on bribing some members of the president's security team and to purchase arms.

WATCH | Joe Biden-Justin Trudeau meet: 'American, Canadians are two people sharing one heart,' says Biden