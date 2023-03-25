Biden says 'doesn't mean they won't' but China has not 'yet' delivered arms to Russia

United States President Joe Biden on Friday told the press that he believes China is yet to send arms to Russia for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference during his Canada visit, Biden said that while Beijing hasn't yet sent arms to Moscow, it "doesn't mean they won't" and that he doesn't take Russia or China "lightly."

"I've been hearing now for the past three months (that) China is going to provide significant weapons to Russia... They haven't yet. Doesn't mean they won't, but they haven't yet," he said.

As per AFP, the US President suggested that reports of rapprochement between the two nations had probably been "exaggerated," and said that "I don't take China lightly. I don't take Russia lightly."

Pointing to US security alliances like Quad, he stressed the strong ties among Western democracies and said that "if anything's happened, the West has coalesced significantly more."

His statement comes just days after Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow, during which he met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. The two allies hailed "the special nature" of their relations.

Biden also commented on US' Thursday airstrikes against Iran-backed forces. Talking about the strikes which were made in retaliation for an attack that killed an American contractor and wounded five US troops, Biden said his nation is prepared to "act forcefully to protect American citizens.

"Make no mistake: the United States does not ... seek conflict with Iran, but be prepared for us to act forcefully to protect our people," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

