Morning brief: Sudan unrest claims over 200 lives, French Prez Macron defends pension reforms, & more

New DelhiUpdated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

More than 200 people have died and 1,800 have been injured due to the unrest in Sudan. A deadly power struggle has derailed a shift to civilian rule in Sudan and has led to calls from the United Nations (UN) to stop fighting and raised fears of a wider conflict. In the latest news, the European Union ambassador to Sudan was attacked in his home in the capital Khartoum. French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (April 17) defended his government's pension reforms by suggesting that these changes were needed to guarantee everyone's freedom. And the US on Monday arrested two men of Chinese descent for allegedly setting up a Chinese "police station" in New York. The men were identified as Harry Lu Jianwang, 61, and Chen Jinping, 59. 

After the paramilitary force battling Sudanese army was branded a rebel group by country's army chief on Monday, it has emerged that the European Union ambassador to Sudan was attacked in his home in capital Khartoum.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that he is aware of people's anger over raising the retirement age of 62 to 64. Macron, however, justified last Saturday's enactment of the new pension law  by suggesting that these changes were needed to guarantee everyone's freedom.

The United States on Monday arrested two men of Chinese descent for allegedly setting up a Chinese "police station" in New York. Dozens of Chinese security officials were charged over a campaign to monitor and harass Chinese dissidents living in the United States.

Moscow is "interested" to end the ongoing war with Ukraine "as soon as possible", Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday (April 17) during a news conference with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Brasilia. 


