Morning brief: Russian financial sector to face sanctions, N Korea tests 'unidentified projectile,' and more 

To get your day started, here are some stories.

With Russia’s conflict with Ukraine deepening with every hour, the United States (US), European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK) have decided to put crippling sanctions on the financial sector in Russia. Also, South Korea's military said that North Korea has fired an "unidentified projectile".

Over Ukraine conflict, US, UK, EU to put crippling sanctions on Russian financial sector

With Russia’s conflict with Ukraine deepening with every hour, the United States (US), European Union (EU) and United Kingdom (UK) have decided to put crippling sanctions on the financial sector in Russia.

North Korea fires an 'unidentified projectile' in what comes as the eighth launch this year

South Korea's military said that North Korea has fired an "unidentified projectile".

Russia-Ukraine war: Kremlin's official website down after 'cyber war' on Moscow declared

'Anonymous,' a cyber hacker group, has declared a "cyber war" against Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration as it launches a full-scale invasion of Kyiv in the midst of the continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Russian missiles set ablaze oil terminal in Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv

Watch | Flight with 219 Indians evacuated from Ukraine lands in Mumbai