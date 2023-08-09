Morning brief: Russia shoots down 2 drones headed for Moscow, Pak National Assembly set to dissolve today

Russia on Wednesday (August 9) shot down two drones headed for Moscow, the latest in a series of a surge in drone attacks targetting the capital city. aking to Telegram, mayor Sobyanin said one drone was downed in the Domodedovo area on the southern outskirts of Moscow, while the second was shot down in the Minsk highway area, west of the capital.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday (August 9) that Russian forces shot down two combat drones headed for the capital. Taking to Telegram, mayor Sobyanin said one drone was downed in the Domodedovo area on the southern outskirts of Moscow, while the second was shot down in the Minsk highway area, west of the capital.

Pakistan's National Assembly is all set to be dissolved on August 9 or Wednesday midnight, marking the end of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government. With this, Shehbaz is likely to step down from his prime ministerial position.

In a significant step towards combating the illicit art trade, New York authorities have taken measures to return stolen antiquities valued at almost $3.5 million to Italy. This move aims to reshape the city's image as a prominent global hub for the illegal trade of artworks.

The World Bank said on Tuesday (August 8) that it was pausing new public finance projects in Uganda over the government's adoption of a widely criticised bill that criminalises same-sex conduct.