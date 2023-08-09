New York returns stolen artefacts worth $3.5mn to Italy in effort to combat illicit art trade

In a significant step towards combating the illicit art trade, New York authorities have taken measures to return stolen antiquities valued at almost $3.5 million to Italy.

This move aims to reshape the city's image as a prominent global hub for the illegal trade of artworks.

The repatriation ceremony, carried out in collaboration with Italian officials, saw the handover of 42 remarkable artefacts, some of which are over 2,500 years old, as reported by Reuters.

Concerted effort for cultural preservation

The restitution event was officiated by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who highlighted the ongoing efforts to reverse the destructive impact of well-established networks engaged in smuggling antiquities out of Italy.

Bragg emphasised the successful repatriation of more than 200 artefacts since his assumption of office in 2022, signalling the commitment to rectifying past wrongs.

Vincenzo Molinese, commander of Italy's Carabinieri Art Squad, lauded the collaboration between the United States and Italy, which was pivotal in achieving this accomplishment.

The joint effort showcases the dedication of both nations to the safeguarding of cultural heritage.

A glimpse into history

Among the valuable items returned was a vase originating from Apulia in southern Italy, tracing its origins back to 335 BC.

This ancient artefact was pilfered from a burial site and subsequently smuggled abroad by Giacomo Medici, a notorious dealer in Italian antiquities.

The vase, once used to mix water and wine, was intercepted in July while in possession of a private collector in New York, following its journey through London.

A renewed focus on restitution

Since 2017, New York authorities have been actively involved in repatriating stolen artefacts, many of which were looted from approximately 20 countries during the 1970s to 1990s.

The recovered items span various historical periods and regions, including ancient Greece, the Roman and Byzantine empires, Iraq, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

