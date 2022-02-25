Morning brief: Russia hit with more sanctions, US accuses Iran of orchestrating cyberattacks and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have hit Russia with a series of sanctions in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine. The measures, sanctions against banks and state-owned companies, aim to impede Russia's ability to do business in major currencies.

Click on the headline to read more:

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have hit Russia with new sanctions. Both the leaders have unveiled a wave of sanctions on Thursday to reprimand Moscow for attacking Ukraine in a 'premeditated' conflict.

As a result of Russia's conflict with Ukraine, markets are shaken. The current situation threatens to push inflation higher, squeezing the global economy even further. The stock market fell initially on Thursday, prices for wheat, oil, and other commodities have also spiked.

US security and law enforcement agencies have warned in a joint Cybersecurity Advisory that Iran-linked cyber operations are targeting a variety of government and private-sector organisations in Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America.

WION brings you images from the scene of conflict a day after Russian troops launched an invasion of its Western-backed neighbour.

