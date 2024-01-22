Morning brief: Ram Mandir inauguration updates, DeSantis drops from US prez race, and more

We are tracking all the live updates on the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in the Indian city of Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22) afternoon. India is eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the temple and all preparations including security arrangements are in place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals to mark the "Pran Pratishtha" while a team of priests will lead the main rituals.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has dropped out of the US presidential race and has endorsed his fellow Republican Donald Trump. Desantis backed out ahead of the Republican primary election to be held in New Hampshire, where he was polling in the single digits.

In other news from around the world, the Russia-Ukraine war rages on. The latest news is that 27 people were killed and 25 others were injured after Ukrainian forces shelled the Moscow-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

Eleven men convicted of the brutal mass sexual assault of Gujarat woman Bilkis Bano surrendered at a Godhra prison after the Supreme Court's mandated two-week deadline to surrender that was set on January 8.