Morning brief: Pak summons US embassy's deputy mission chief, and more

Pakistan's foreign ministry on Monday (June 26) summoned the US embassy's deputy chief of mission over a statement made last week during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden's meeting. The statement called for Pakistan to ensure that its territory was not used as a base for militant attacks.

Former US president Donald Trump has flaunted keeping possession of secret military documents in an audio recording obtained by CNN. The recording was reportedly made on July 21, 2021, at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

The United Nations (UN) first independent investigator to visit the US detention centre at Guantanamo Bay revealed that the 30 men held there continue to endure ongoing cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment in violation of international law.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned the United States embassy's deputy chief of mission, on Monday, over a statement that was made last week during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden's meeting.

CNN has claimed to have obtained an audio recording of former US president Donald Trump flaunting about keeping possession of secret military documents, but cannot de-classify now that he has left the office.

In a groundbreaking development, the United Nations' first independent investigator to visit the US detention centre at Guantanamo Bay, Irish law professor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, has revealed that the 30 men held there continue to endure ongoing cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment in violation of international law.

Conservative Greek leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stormed back to power with a landslide victory in June 25 votes. The Greek prime minister and his New Democracy Party are widely credited for bringing economic stability to an EU laggard. Now, after winning the elections, the right-wing leader has promised more economic reforms to the voters.