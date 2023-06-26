Conservative PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis storms back to power in Greece with landslide victory

Conservative Greek leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stormed back to power with a landslide victory in June 25 votes. The Greek prime minister and his New Democracy Party are widely credited for bringing economic stability to an EU laggard. Now, after winning the elections, the right-wing leader has promised more economic reforms to the voters.

In a statement released after his victory, Mitsotakis said that "major reforms will proceed rapidly" due to a “strong mandate”. He added that he had ambitious targets for the next four years in power that could really transform Greece. Winning twice in five weeks Mitsotakis’s New Democracy Party already emerged as the biggest political party in general elections held last month; however, it fell short of five seats to reach the majority mark in the 300-seat Greek Parliament.

Instead of forging a post-poll alliance, the New Democracy Party called for another election in hopes of gaining a clear majority in the parliament. As it turns out, the gamble paid off and Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s party now holds control over 158 seats.

His nearest rival, the left-wing Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras, saw a loss of thousands of voters in the fresh elections, underlining the sheer dominance of 55-year-old former McKinsey consultant and Harvard graduate. Future cabinet On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will receive the official mandate to form a government from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. The composition of his cabinet is expected to be announced in the coming days, with some names already being circulated prior to the final vote count.

George Gerapetritis, a trusted troubleshooter for Mitsotakis, is rumoured to be the next foreign minister. Gerapetritis, a professor of constitutional law, was previously enlisted to handle a train tragedy and a wiretapping scandal involving the prime minister's office.

Nikos Dendias, the former foreign minister known for his moderate political stance, is anticipated to take up the position of defence minister.