Morning brief: Operation Sindoor outreach; India COVID-19 updates, and more

Indian MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a parliamentary delegation under Operation Sindoor outreach, praised India's strikes on terror-related sites in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, amid COVID-19 resurgence, India has started prepping to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines.

An Israeli woman, who was held hostage in Gaza, said that the thing she feared the most during her captivity were airstrikes by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

Operation Sindoor Outreach: Shashi Tharoor hails India's response to Pahalgam terror attack, says 'pleased' despite opposition role

Shashi Tharoor, the Indian MP leading one of the seven vital parliamentary delegations under Operation Sindoor outreach, praised India's strikes on terror-related sites in Pakistan for their measured yet strong message and said India "hit hard and smart".

Speaking at the Indian consulate in New York on Saturday (May 24), Tharoor, who is an opposition leader, pointed out that he was not part of India's ruling party but that he was "pleased" with India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

COVID-19: Hospitals told to keep bed, oxygen ready; new variants detected; one case confirmed in Noida

With Covid-19 cases seeing a sudden rise in several parts of India, some states have already started prepping for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines to combat any further rise in number of cases.

Hospitals in Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh have been put on high alert. Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have all reported fresh cases this month. In fact, the national capital has reported coronavirus cases (23) for the first time in three years.

'First you hear a whistle...': Ex-Israeli hostage says IDF airstrikes were her biggest fear during captivity

An Israeli woman, who was held hostage in Gaza, said that the thing she feared the most during the time was airstrikes by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF). Naama Levy, one of five IDF female surveillance soldiers released in the Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal back in January, gave the statement while addressing around 1,500 at the Hostages Square.

“They come by surprise,” Levy said.

Cannes 2025: Iranian director Jafar Panahi wins Palme d’Or for It Was Just an Accident

The big festival culminated last night with Jafar Panahi redeeming himself with a Palme d’Or for his film It Was Just An Accident. The ace filmmaker made a film about his time in prison and won the coveted award for the same. The 78th Cannes Film Festival bestowed its highest honour on a film that follows five characters who think they’ve identified the prosecutor who tortured them during their own arrests — but as they were all blindfolded in jail, none can be entirely certain their captive is the same man.

Trump takes credit for US military might during his address to 12000 graduating cadets at west point academy