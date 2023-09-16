Morning brief: One year after Mahsa Al-Amini's custodial death in Iran, UN staff accused of sexual assault

It has been a year since Iranian woman of Kurdish descent was killed in the custody of Iran's morality police after the 23-year-old was arrested for defying the country's stringent hijab law. In India, Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir are surrounded by Indian armed forces in an ongoing gunfight that has been ongoing for the fourth straight day. There are updates from Latin America's world of drugs that you must know before you start your day.

Click on the headlines to read more:

On the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody, Iranians both at home and abroad observed the occasion. Activists expressed concerns about a renewed crackdown aimed at preventing a resurgence of the protests that had shaken major cities the previous year.

The ongoing encounter between terrorists and Indian security forces in the Anantnag district of the Kashmir region entered its fourth day Saturday (Sept 16).



So far, four security personnel have been martyred in the ongoing operation, launched with the quest to neutralise two to three terrorists holed up in a cave atop a hill in the Gadul forest of Kokernag.

Hundreds of women and girls around the world are struggling to raise children fathered by UN peacekeepers.

A recent CNN report has shed light on how UN staffers go to several disaster-hit nations to help the local population, end up making sexual relationships with local women or teen girls, and then simply abandon them before moving to another nation.



Mexican drug lord El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman extradited to US



Ovidio Guzman, the son of Mexican drug lord El Chapo, has been extradited to the United States where he is wanted for fentanyl trafficking charges, Mexican and American authorities said on Friday (September 15). In a statement, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Ovidio's extradition was the latest step in US efforts to attack "every aspect" of the drug trafficking operations run by the Sinaloa Cartel long associated with the Guzman family.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE