Morning brief: North Korea vows to punish US, Honduras announces curfew in 2 cities, & more

Mass rallies in North Korea's Pyongyang vowed a "war of revenge" against the United States, after the geo-economically isolated nation in the Korean peninsula marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War.

The Honduran government on Sunday (June 25) announced curfews in two northern cities after over 20 people were killed in separate attacks. Taking to Twitter, President Xiomara Castro announced a 15-day curfew in Choloma between 9 pm and 4 am, effective immediately, and another in San Pedro Sula, effective July 4. "Multiple operations, raids, capture, and checkpoints are initiated," President Castro added.

The fast, cheap and easy production of synthetic drugs like cocaine is booming worldwide, and it has radically transformed drug markets around the world. As per a United Nations report released on Sunday, it's not just cocaine, methamphetamine trafficking is also expanding beyond established markets, including in Afghanistan where the drug is now being produced.

In a remarkable medical achievement in India's Odisha state, a generous act of organ donation gave life to four patients in various hospitals across the country. The development occurred after a 43-year-old man named Prasannajit Mohanty, from Bhubaneswar, about 1800km southeast of New Delhi was declared brain dead. Mohanty's family decided to let his legacy live on by donating five of his vital organs.