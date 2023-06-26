Honduras announces curfew in two cities after over 20 killed in separate attacks

The Honduran government on Sunday (June 25) announced curfews in two northern cities after over 20 people were killed in separate attacks. Taking to Twitter, President Xiomara Castro announced a 15-day curfew in Choloma between 9 pm and 4 am, effective immediately, and another in San Pedro Sula, effective July 4. "Multiple operations, raids, capture, and checkpoints are initiated," President Castro added.

The president added that the government was offering a cash reward of $32,707 to help and identify those responsible for the killings in Choloma. There has been a partial state of emergency in parts of Honduras since December in a bid to confront violent gangs and turf wars.

The attacks

On Saturday night, armed men opened fire in a billiards hall in a neighbourhood in Choloma, killing 13 people and seriously injuring one another, the news agency Reuters reported early Monday citing a police spokesperson.

3/4. Se inician múltiples operativos, allanamientos, capturas, y retenes durante las 24 horas, aplicando a partir de este dia un toque de queda especial para Choloma; desde las 9 pm, a las 4 am, y en Sps el toque de queda será a partir del 4 de julio. Tiempo 15 dias prorrogables. — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) June 25, 2023

The spokesperson added that at least 11 other murders took place on Saturday in separate episodes across the northern Valle de Sula zone, including in San Pedro Sula.

Additional security being deployed: Minister

Honduras' new Security Minister Gustavo Sanchez said on Sunday that the government would be sending a proposal to the Congress to "classify members of a criminal structure, maras or gangs as terrorists" in the coming days. Speaking to reporters, Security Minister Sanchez said that 1,000 additional police and military were being sent to the Sula Valley, where Choloma and San Pedro Sul are located.