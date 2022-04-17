Morning brief: North Korea new weapon test, Elon Musk's 'misleading' tweets, and more

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict crosses the 50 day mark, Russia has warned that the only chance for the Ukrainian troops survival in Mariupol lie in them surrendering. However, President Volodomyr Zelensky warned that the "elimination of our troops, of our men in Mariupol will put an end to any negotiations". In other news, keeping up its string of missile tests, North Korea has tested out a new tactical weapon.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Russia sets Sunday deadline for Ukraine troops to surrender in Mariupol

In Mariupol which has witnessed weeks of fighting, Russia's defence ministry declared: "Their only chance to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender".

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervises new weapon test to enhance nation's 'tactical capabilities'

As per a report by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) new agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised the test-firing of a new kind of tactical guided weapon that will enhance the country’s “efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes”.

Musk's tweets on Tesla were 'false and misleading', rules US court

A US judge declared Elon Musk's tweets in 2018 in which he claimed that he had secured financing to take Tesla private were "false and misleading".

The court said Musk's tweets "recklessly made the statements with knowledge as to their falsity".

A unique show of solidarity: Spanish village renames itself Ukraine

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, from offering weapons to aid, countries have come forward to help Ukraine, however, now a small Spanish village has shown its solidarity in a unique way; by changing its name.

Watch | French Elections: Anti-far right protests across France, Le Pen calls demonstrations anti-democratic