Morning brief: North Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile, and more

The governments of South Korea and Japan said on Wednesday (July 12) that North Korea fired a ballistic missile, which is said to be its 12th this year. Japan's Coast Guard noted that the missile seemed to land outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, roughly 550 kilometres east of the Korean peninsula.

Former US president Donald Trump lost his legal shield as the Department of Justice reversed its earlier position in a lawsuit brought by writer E Jean Carroll. In the court documents filed on Tuesday, the department said new evidence surfaced since Trump left office.

LandSpace, a Chinese aerospace company, defeated Elon Musk's SpaceX by successfully launching a rocket using methane and liquid oxygen.

Click on the headlines to read more:

South Korea and Japan said on Wednesday (July 12) that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile, which is said to be its 12th this year. This comes amid fierce claims and counterclaims over US "spy" planes "violating" North Korean airspace.

Donald Trump might be staring at an uphill legal battle after the Department of Justice (DoJ) on Tuesday reversed its earlier position in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. In the court documents filed on Tuesday, the department said new evidence had surfaced since Trump left office

Beating Elon Musk’s SpaceX, a Chinese aerospace company called LandSpace has successfully launched a rocket using methane and liquid oxygen. The rocket, called Zhuque-2, blasted off Wednesday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert. It successfully deposited a test payload into the sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).

In a tit-for-tat response, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned that if the United States supplies cluster bombs to Ukraine, Russia would be compelled to use similar weapons, reports said citing Russian news agencies.