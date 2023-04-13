Morning brief: North Korea fires ballistic missile, India gets first metro that runs under river, & more

After North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile, Japan warned residents in the northern Hokkaido region to take cover however the alert was later revoked after authorities concluded that the missile would not fall in the area. No untoward incident was reported. Meanwhile, it was a momentous occasion for the Indian state of Kolkata as it became the first state in the country to have a Metro which runs under a river. As Kolkata scripts history, the authorities shared a video on Wednesday where a Metro rake can be seen running below river Hooghly.

In other news, a Minnesota man has been sent to two years in prison for aiming a laser at a Delta Airlines aircraft. Judge Conley termed aiming a laser at an aircraft "incredibly dangerous and reckless."

The Japanese government early Thursday (April 13) urged residents in the northern Hokkaido region to take shelter after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile. As per the Yonhap news agency, South Korea's military said that North Korea fired the missile toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

India's Kolkata Metro achieved a historical feat as it became country's first to run under a river. A Metro rake ran below river Hooghly (a major tributary of river Ganga in eastern India) between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade metro stations, officials informed on Wednesday.

For his dangerous manoeuvres of aiming a laser at a Delta Airlines aircraft, 43-year-old Nicholas James Link of Rochester city in the US state of Minnesota is sentenced to two years in prison, as per a press release by the US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Wisconsin.