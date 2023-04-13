WATCH | India's Kolkata Metro successfully conducts historic underwater trial

India's Kolkata Metro achieved a historical feat as it became the country's first to run under a river. A Metro rake ran below river Hooghly (a major tributary of river Ganga in eastern India) between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade metro stations, officials informed on Wednesday.

Up until 1912, Kolkata (then Calcutta) was the capital of India, after which the British imperial rulers moved it to New Delhi, about 1500 km to its west.

"Kolkata Metro created another history on 12.04.2023. After a long wait Country’s first Metro has run under the mighty river Hooghly today. For the first time in India Metro has completed the river journey," the official statement said.

"P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager, Metro Railway travelled from Mahakaran to Howrah Maidan station in Rake No. MR-612 to witness this historic event. This rake crossed river Hooghly at 11:55 hrs. Reddy offered puja at Howrah station once the rake reached there," it added.

The trial runs from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will be conducted for the next seven months.

"Later, Rake No MR- 613 was also taken to Howrah Maidan station. Terming it a historic event, General Manager has informed us that the trial runs from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will be conducted for the next 7 months and after that regular services on this stretch will begin," it said.

The Metro Railway General Manager stated that the operationalisation of commercial services on the stretch can be expected in the year 2023.

"Soon the trial runs on the 4.8 kms underground section from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade will begin. It is expected that commercial services on this stretch will begin this year. Once this stretch is open, then Howrah will be the deepest Metro station (33 meters below the surface) in the country. The Metro is expected to cover the 520-metre stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds. This tunnel under the river is 32 metres below the water level," it said.

Earlier in the year 2022 Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) said that the East-West Metro Corridor project, India’s first underwater metro service, is expected to be completed by December 2023.

