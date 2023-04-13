Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Indonesia's Tanimbar Islands: Report

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit the Tanimbar Islands of Indonesia, the news agency ANI reported on Thursday (April 13) citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS). No casualties have been reported so far. The earthquake occurred at UTC+05:30 at a depth of 70.2 kilometres.

According to the USGS, latitude and longitude were found to be at 6.420°S and 131.152°E respectively.

Further details are awaited.

More than 65 islands make up the Tanimbar Islands which are located in Indonesia`s Maluku province.

This earthquake comes a week after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Sumatra island in western Indonesia on April 3. According to the USGS, the quake's epicentre was at sea southwest of Padangsidempuan city in northern Sumatra at a depth of 84 kilometres, and the earthquake occurred at 9:59 pm (1459 GMT).

There were no casualties. Local media said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries but some residents reported their homes shook, according to the news agency AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)

