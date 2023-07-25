Morning brief: Myanmar nationals enter India's Manipur amid ethnic violence, Russia-Ukraine war, and more

After India trashed Chinese EV maker BYD's proposal to set up a $1bn plant in India, China has urged New Delhi to rethink its decision and assured that it is not a threat to the Indian security.

Meanwhile, amid violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur, around 700 Myanmar nationals are believed to have entered India, which might further fuel unrest in the state.

And North Korea again went on a missile launch spree late Monday, as it launched two missiles towards the Sea of Japan, triggering security concerns in neighbouring nations South Korea and Japan.

Russia condemned the Ukrainian drone attack on non-residential buildings in the capital city of Moscow on Monday (July 24) and vowed retaliatory measures, after Kyiv claimed official responsibility for the strikes.

We are not threats...': After India dumps BYD’s factory plans, Beijing urges New Delhi to rethink A couple of days after India blocked Chinese automaker BYD's $1 billion bid to set up an electric vehicle (EV) factory in the country, Beijing's top diplomat has urged New Delhi to rethink the decision,

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, late Monday (July 24), said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The report was also confirmed by the Japanese defence ministry which said North Korea launched what it said could be a ballistic missile.

As the ethnic violence in Manipur rages on, 718 Myanmar nationals entered into the Indian state's Chandel district last Saturday and Sunday (July 22 and 23) due to the ongoing clashes between the Army and the civil forces in the country.

