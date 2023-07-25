Amid violence in Manipur, over 700 Myanmar nationals enter Indian state in just two days

As the ethnic violence in Manipur rages on, 718 Myanmar nationals entered into the Indian state's Chandel district last Saturday and Sunday (July 22 and 23) due to the ongoing clashes between the Army and the civil forces in the country.

According to an official statement on Monday (July 24), Manipur's Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi asked the Assam Rifles to push back these Myanmar nationals, adding the state government sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles to clarify the facts and reasons, as to why and how these people were allowed to enter Chandel without proper travel documents.

Manipur nationals staying in seven locations of Chandel

“The state government has strictly advised the Assam Rifles to push back those 718 illegal Myanmar nationals immediately,” Joshi said. He pointed out that the Myanmar nationals were now staying in seven locations of the district -- Lajang, Bonse, New Samtal, New Lajang, Yangnomphai, Yangnomphai Saw Mill, and Aivomjang.

“The state government views the fresh illegal entry of 718 refugees very seriously with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications more particularly in view of the ongoing law and order issues,” the Chief Secretary further said and ordered the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chandel district to deal with the situation effectively and also keep biometrics and photographs of all such people.

Ready for discussion on Manipur violence: Home Minister Shah

This influx from Myanmar comes as the Narendra Modi-led central government is facing criticism over a viral video showing two women paraded naked in Manipur amid the ongoing ethnic violence. As per the police, the women were dragged onto the streets and were sexually assaulted.

Mass protests have been held across India over the incident. The sexual assault took place more than two months back but it captured national attention after a video went viral on social media last week. Six people have been arrested in this case.

On Monday, India's Home Minister Amit Shah said that he was ready for a discussion on the ongoing clashes in the state after the ongoing Parliament session was rocked by uproars from leaders of several opposition parties demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the issue.

"I am ready for discussion (on Manipur violence issue) in the house. I don't know why the opposition does not want to allow a discussion. I request the leader of opposition parties that let the discussion happen and it is very important that the entire nation witnesses the truth," Home Minister Shah said.

