Russia vows 'retaliatory' action after Kyiv's drone attack in Moscow

Russia condemned the Ukrainian drone attack on non-residential buildings in the capital city of Moscow on Monday (July 24) and vowed retaliatory measures, after Kyiv claimed official responsibility for the strikes.

“We regard what happened as another use of terrorist methods by the military-political leadership of Ukraine, intimidation of the civilian population. These attacks had no military meaning,” Russia's foreign ministry was quoted as saying by CNN.

“The Russian side reserves the right to take tough retaliatory measures,” the ministry said, adding that the Investigative Committee of Russia had opened criminal cases in response to these incidents and that those involved would be brought to justice,

The ministry also urged "international organisations" to give the attack a "proper assessment".

On Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin took to Telegram to first break the news that "drone strikes" had hit two "non-residential buildings" in the Russian capital at night.

"Today around 4 am (0100 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were reported. There is no serious destruction or casualties," he wrote.

According to Russian news agency TASS, one of the drones fell in Komsomolsky Prospekt, close to Russia's defence ministry while another hit a business centre on Likhacheva Street, near one of the main ring roads.

Moscow managed to thwart the attacks from causing major human and property damage but termed the strikes as a 'terrorist act'.

"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," Russia's defence ministry said.

"Two Ukrainian drones were suppressed and crashed. There are no casualties."

Kyiv accepts responsibility

Later in the day, the Ukrainian side accepted responsibility for the attack, saying there might be more such strikes in the future.

“Drones attacked the orc (Russian) capital and Crimea last night. Electronic warfare and air defence are becoming less and less capable of protecting the occupiers' skies,” said Mykhailo Fedorov, the Ukrainian minister of digital transformation, in a Telegram post on Monday.

“Whatever happens, there will be more of it,” he added.

Previous instances of drone attacks

This is not the first instance when Russia has accused Ukraine of targetting the capital city using drones. In May, Kremlin claimed it was attacked by Ukrainian drones which it deemed was an attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin's life.

At the time, Kremlin described the incident as a "planned terrorist attack" and an "assassination attempt on the president of Russia".

(With inputs from agencies)