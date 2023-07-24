Russia-Ukraine War: Russia talks of retaliation after 'Ukrainian drone strike' near Moscow army HQ
After two drones damaged buildings in Moscow early on Monday, including one near the Defence Ministry's headquarters, in what it called a daring act of terrorism, Russia threatened to take strong punitive action against Ukraine. However, one drone struck close to the Moscow facility where the Russian military gives briefings on what it calls its "special military operation," underscoring the reach of such drones even if no one was harmed in the strike, which a senior Ukrainian official indicated will continue.