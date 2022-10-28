Morning brief: Musk fires top executives after Twitter takeover, North Korea fires ballistic missiles, & more

As per media reports, Elon Musk has completed his takeover of Twitter and fired several top executives, hours before the end of a court-imposed deadline. In other news, North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missiles towards the East Sea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Finally, Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “independent foreign policy”, saying that he put the needs of his people above and defied the western sanctions by continuing to carry on trade with Moscow.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Elon Musk now in charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report

Twitter's CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal have left the company, with Elon Musk now in charge of operations, US media reported.

North Korea has fired 'unspecified ballistic missile', says Seoul

"North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

‘Future belongs to India’: Russia's Vladimir Putin hails PM Modi’s 'independent' foreign policy

Calling Modi a “patriot”, Putin underscored the historical ties shared between India and Russia, saying, “India has come a long way from a British colony to an independent country. We have a special relationship with India. It has been underpinned by a close ally relationship of many decades."

