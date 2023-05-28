Morning brief: Modi inaugurates new Parliament building; Biden, Republicans reach deal to avert debt crisis

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building which is located next to the old one in New Delhi on Sunday (May 28). The new parliament is part of the government's Central Vista project. Multi-faith prayers were organised after the formal inauguration of the building concluded. In the United States, President Joe Biden and Republicans reached an "in principle" deal to avert the debt default. On June 5, the government is likely to hit its borrowing limit which was increasing the chances of the world's largest economy defaulting on its repayment obligations and putting the global markets on fire.

And China's first grown passenger aircraft, set out on its maiden commercial flight on Sunday. According to CCTV footage, just after 10.30 am (0230 GMT), the China Eastern Airlines aircraft MU9191 ascended over Shanghai Hongqiao Airport.

The multi-faith prayer meeting organised after the the formal inauguration of the parliament building concluded. Afterwards, PM Modi met various personalities that had gathered at the event. Indian PM Narendra Modi unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new parliament building after participating in the havan and installing the 'Sengol' in the lower house i.e Los Sabha.

United States President Joe Biden struck a deal in principle with Republican lawmakers to increase the debt ceiling of the country on Saturday, in a first crucial step towards averting the disastrous default with a few days to spare.



The C919, China's first homegrown passenger aircraft, set out on its maiden commercial flight on Sunday, 28 May. This comes as China has been actively involved in the development, research, and testing of the passenger jet in recent years.

A top Ukrainian war chief has revealed that the war-torn nation is ready to launch its much-anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, revealed in an interview with the BBC that the assault to reclaim territory from President Vladimir Putin's occupying forces could begin at any time, be it "tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week".

