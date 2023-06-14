Morning brief: Microsoft's takeover of Activision-Blizzard temporarily halted, Trump calls indictment 'sham'

American software giant Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of Activision-Blizzard was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in California saying that it "is necessary to maintain the status quo". The ruling prevents both companies from moving forward with the dead.

Former United States president Donald Trump, who pleaded not guilty to a 37-count indictment, called the indictment a "sham" and went on to slam current President Joe Biden as well as former presidents. Trump said he will go after the "Biden crime family" if he comes to power.

In Japan, one person was killed and two others were injured during a shooting at an army base in the Gifu prefecture. And as per reports, no civilian casualties were reported.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Microsoft’s $69 billion takeover of American gaming giant Activision-Blizzard was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in California saying that it "is necessary to maintain the status quo". The ruling prevents both companies from moving forward with the deal as the court decides whether to issue a preliminary injunction sought by regulators.

Having pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony counts at a Miami court on Tuesday, former United States president Donald Trump called the indictment a 'sham' and went on to attack Joe Biden as well as past presidents. Trump said he will go after the "Biden crime family" if he comes to power.

One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an army training range in Japan, local media said Wednesday. Broadcaster NHK and Jiji Press agency both reported the death, which came after the government confirmed three members of the Self-Defense Forces had been wounded and a person was in custody over the incident.

An Indian politician from the southern state of Tamil Nadu broke down and started crying inconsolably after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the wee hours of Wednesday. V Senthil Balaji, the state electricity and excise minister was arrested by the law enforcement agency around 2 am in connection to an alleged money laundering case related to a job racket.