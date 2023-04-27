Morning brief: Joe Biden's warning to North Korea, Brazil's Bolsonaro denies role in Jan 8 riots, & more

United States President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday (April 26) that a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies or partners is unacceptable and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action. Biden made this remark during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro appeared before the federal police and categorically denied any role in the anti-government riots in Brasilia on January 8.

The first aircraft carrying 360 Indians to Saudi Arabia from conflict-torn Sudan took off from Jeddah Airport and arrived in New Delhi at 9 pm on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said, "India welcomes back its own. Operation Kaveri brings 360 Indian Nationals to the homeland as the first flight reaches New Delhi."

US President Joe Biden warned on Wednesday, April 26, that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's regime would cease to exist if he were to launch a nuclear attack on the United States or its allies.

Jair Bolsonaro, the former president of Brazil, appeared before federal police on Wednesday and categorically denied any role in the anti-government Jan 6-style riots in the Brazilian capital.

Former US President Donald Trump is facing a civil lawsuit in a New York court. The lawsuit, filed by advice columnist and author E Jean Carroll, accuses Trump of sexual assault.

The first aircraft carrying 360 Indians to Saudi Arabia from Sudan's conflict-torn region took off from Jeddah Airport and arrived in New Delhi at 9 p.m. on Wednesday (April 26).

