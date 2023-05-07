Morning brief: Japan's Kishida heads to Seoul, teen killed in California party shooting, & more

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting Seoul in an attempt to mend strained relations with South Korea amid shared worries about North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Ahead of Hiroshima G7 summit scheduled from 19 May, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is making his first visit to Seoul on Sunday in more than ten years as Seoul and Tokyo work to repair their fraught ties amid shared concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

In another instance of mass shooting, a 17-year-old girl was killed while five were injured at a large party near a college campus in Chico, Northern California on Saturday.

At least nine people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday (May 6). Addressing a press conference, Allen police chief Brian Harvey said that the gunman, who authorities believed acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside the mall, the news agency Reuters reported.